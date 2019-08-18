|
Donald E. "Dapper" Sauve
- - Former grocery store owner Donald E. "Dapper" Sauve formerly of Elizabethville, Pa. passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019, He was born December 28, 1941 at Northampton, N.Y. to the late Gerald V. and Eva M. Gruet Sauve. He was an Army Veteran and a member of St. Christopher Lutheran Church, Lykens, Millersburg Moose, Lykens Chamber of Commerce and retired Director of Mid Penn Bank and former owner of Don's Food Rite. He enjoyed his race car, serving his community and was an avid Packers and Dodgers fan. Don is survived by his wife Doris J. Bowers Sauve, daughters Carla J. and husband Larry Martz, Jill C. and husband Doug Challenger and Amy L. and husband Kevin Laudenslager, sisters Geraldine, Patricia and Sirka, grandchildren Curtis, Nick, Colton, Emily and Colin, great grandchildren Jordyn, Lilly, Kaitlyn, Karly and Kamryn. In addition to his parents Don was preceded in death by a brother Clarence, a sister Barbra and a brother Roger. Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from St. Christopher Lutheran Church, 635 North Second St., Lykens, Pa. 17048. There will be a viewing from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Don's name may be made to his church at the above address or to the Lykens Community Development, Lykens Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 202, Lykens, Pa. 17048. To sign the guess book please visit jrshultzfuneralhome.com. John R. Shultz Funeral Home, Lykens has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019