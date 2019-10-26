|
Donald F. "Don" Kofler
Lebanon - Donald F. "Don" Kofler, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Patricia L. (Granger) Kofler, with whom he celebrated 60 years in marriage.
Don was born in Lebanon on May 17, 1939 to the late Harry R. and Doris E. (Mease) Kofler. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in engineering. He was a product engineer at Bethlehem Steel and more recently had worked at Fairview Golf Course in Lebanon. In his high school years, he played football, golf, and baseball. He was the captain of the football team and lettered in all the sports. He was known for being the MC at his high school reunions. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved playing golf.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Gary J. Kofler and his wife Glynnis of Lebanon, Karen E. and her husband Kevin Kohr of Lebanon, a granddaughter, Kendra Doniele Kofler of Atlanta, GA, and a brother Kenneth Kofler of Lebanon.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11AM at Kochenderfer's United Methodist Church, 1105 Kochenderfer Road, Lebanon. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10AM until 11AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Rt 422 and Sipe Ave., Hershey, PA 17033.
Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory are in care of the arrangements.
