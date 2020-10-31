Donald G. Brown
Fredericksburg - Donald G. Brown, 84, of Fredericksburg, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Bowman) Brown, sharing 26 years in marriage.
Born in Richland on February 1, 1936, he was the son of the late Lester C. and Grace M. Brown. Donald graduated from Myerstown High School with the class of 1954. As a man who was a hard worker and always liked to be busy, Donald worked various jobs, including maintenance at Whitmoyer Laboratories and Philhaven. He was a member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, where he loved working in the kitchen for church dinners. He enjoyed doing yard work, hunting, going to deer camp, reading, and being around people. More recently, he loved to bird watch and listen to his audio Bible. Donald will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his good cooking. He will be greatly missed.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter Denise S. Weidman, wife of E. David of Myerstown, step-son Christopher Bomgardner, husband of Willow White of Lebanon, grandson David Weidman, husband of Amy, great grandchildren Kylie and David, and his two cats at home that gave him so much comfort, Mr. Puss Puss and Nipper. Donald was the brother of Kenneth Brown, Geraldine M. Weiss, Betty Jane Klaus and Shirley A. Lutz. Donald was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place in Tulpehocken Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.