Lebanon - Donald L. "Donnie" Allison, 59, of Lebanon, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born on Friday, November 27, 1959 to the late Harold Allison and E. Louise Allison nee Burkholder in Lancaster. Donnie enjoyed cooking and crossword puzzles. Surviving are companion Lucinda S. Smith; grandchild Carolyn Goddard. Services will be at the convenience of the family. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 15, 2019
