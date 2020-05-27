|
|
Donald L. Reinford
Lebanon - Donald L. Reinford, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Palmyra Heritage House. He was the husband of Helen I. (Sauder) Reinford, who passed away in 2017.
Donald was born in Lower Salford Twp., Skippack, Montgomery County, on October 16, 1934 to the late Frank F. and Bertha T. (Landes) Reinford. He was a graduate of Collegeville-Trappe High School. He grew up in Skippack and then went to PA Hospital School of Nursing for Men to become an RN. He went to St. Joseph's Hospital School of Anesthesia in Lancaster. He was drafted and served his 1-W service for 2 years. He worked at PhilHaven as a staff nurse and directing of the nursing service. He retired from Good Samaritan Hospital as a nurse anesthetist. He was a member of South Lebanon Community Church, formerly Midway Church of the Brethren where he taught Sunday School for over 30 years and was in the church choir. He enjoyed traveling 49 states, Alaska, Canada, hunting, deep sea fishing, going to amusement parks with his grandchildren, and went on 7 RV trips with Tracks to Adventure.
Surviving are his sons, D. Mark Reinford and his wife Wendy of Ephrata, R. Timothy Reinford and his wife Rhonnie of Enola, grandchildren, Melissa (Brad) of Quakertown PA, Andrew (Beth) of Lancaster PA, Christopher (Chelsea) of Rothsville PA, Miranda "Alaska" and Eli Werth of Panama City FL., great grandchildren, Alessandra and Asher. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Wilmer, John, Paul, Elmer, and Frank Reinford.
Services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held when conditions allow for more people to gather together.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church, South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020