1/
Donald L. Weidman
Donald L. Weidman

Schuylkill Haven - Donald L. "WOLFie" Weidman, 66, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, October 31st, at St. Lukes Hospice House Bethlehem.

Donald was born in Lebanon, PA on May 9, 1954, a son of the late Beatrice (Bachman) and Elwood Weidman.

He retired as a Machine Operator at M & Q Packing Schuylkill Haven., WOLFie enjoyed farming and had numerous entries from his farming abilities in the Schuylkill County Fair. He was a member of Landingville Fire Company and Schuylkill County Bee Keepers Association.

Donald is survived by a daughter, Tammy Weidman, of Orwigsburg.

Donald is also survived by three sisters, Ellen Drazenovich, of Danville VA; Kathy Wolf, of Tremonton Utah; Joanne Bomgardner, of Lebanon PA. two brothers, Larry Weidman, of Newburg PA; Andrew Weidman, of Lebanon PA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.

Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
