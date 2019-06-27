Services
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Director & Cremation Services Ltd
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Barlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Barlett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald R. Barlett Obituary
Donald R. Barlett

Lebanon - Donald "Butch" R. Barlett, 80, of Lebanon passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of the late Marin R. Zellers Barlett. Don was born in Lebanon on July 20, 1938, son of the late Ralph and Florence Barlett.

He enjoyed and had played baseball and was a fan of the Phillies and Eagles.

Don is survived by a sister Jane Barlett of Lebanon. He was preceded in death a sister and 5 brothers.

His funeral services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon, PA. To share online condolences visit www.porterfieldscheid.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now