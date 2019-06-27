|
Donald R. Barlett
Lebanon - Donald "Butch" R. Barlett, 80, of Lebanon passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of the late Marin R. Zellers Barlett. Don was born in Lebanon on July 20, 1938, son of the late Ralph and Florence Barlett.
He enjoyed and had played baseball and was a fan of the Phillies and Eagles.
Don is survived by a sister Jane Barlett of Lebanon. He was preceded in death a sister and 5 brothers.
His funeral services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon, PA. To share online condolences visit www.porterfieldscheid.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 27, 2019