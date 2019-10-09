|
Donald R. Behrendt
Annville - Donald R. Behrendt, 78, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Born July 6, 1941 in Hershey, he was the son of the late Herman and Edith (Poorman) Behrendt.
A retired carpenter from Hershey Foods, Don was a member of the Palmyra Sportsmen's Association and Steelstown Gun Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, and enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years Ruth E. (Deppen) Behrendt; children Richard Behrendt (Sharon), Lori Shoop, and Donald Behrendt, Jr. (Rita); sister Lois Grumbine (Lloyd); grandchildren Ashley Behrendt, Dean Behrendt, Casey Behrendt, Morgan Behrendt, Kailey Bechtel, and Jessica Owens; great granddaughter Lola Owens; and granddog Harley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the , 2395 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019