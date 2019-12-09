|
|
Donald V. Kissinger
Lebanon - Donald V. Kissinger, 88, passed away December 5, 2019 in Lebanon, PA. Donald was the husband of 69 years to Elizabeth (Berger) Kissinger. Donald was born January 3, 1931 the son of the late Luke H. and Marguerite L. Nein Kissinger. Donald was a United States Air Force Veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a Penn State graduate (Class of 1959) and was a retired engineer, Rockwell Industries. Donald was active, enjoying traveling and sports. He liked baseball, golf, ping pong & scuba diving. Donald is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Pamela Jo (husband Randy) Robinson of San Diego CA, grandsons Aaron (Britt), Adam (Brandon) and Kyle (wife Liz) Robinson, great granddaughter Zayla and 3 nieces. A graveside service, with honors, will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd Annville PA at 10:30a. A procession will meet at Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St Lebanon PA at 9:30a, leaving promptly at 9:45a for the National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donald's memory at donate.lovetotherescue.org to the . rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019