Memorial service
757 Willow St
2:00 PM
Memorial service
757 Willow Street
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
757 Willow Street
Lebanon, PA
Melbourne, FL - Donna J. McDonnell (nee Reichard), 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with her husband and daughter at her side.

Born in Hershey, PA, Donna graduated from Lebanon High School in 1966. She attended Hartford Airline School and became a flight attendant for Allegheny Airlines. She fell in love with Brian McDonnell, giving up her career to marry him and move to Philadelphia in 1968. Donna was a loving, devoted mother to her eldest daughter, Kelly and her youngest, Stacy, who had special needs. Stacy preceded her mother in death in 1986. Moving to Melbourne, FL in 1989, she spent the last 10 years enjoying retirement with her husband; traveling, gardening and spending time with family & friends.

She is survived by her husband, Brian; daughter, Kelly; mother, Pauline Reichard; sisters, Renae Reichard & Cynthia Whitman. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her; but her loving heart, kind soul and joyful laughter will be remembered forever.

Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm Trinity United Methodist Church, 757 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Donna's memory to: KenCrest 960A Harvest Drive, Suite 100, Blue Bell, PA 19422, kencrest.org

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
