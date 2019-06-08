Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
Donna J. Rahn


Donna J. Rahn Obituary
Donna J. Rahn

Lebanon - Donna J. Rahn, 72, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on Thursday, July 4, 1946 to the late Cyril Mease and Doris Mease nee Grumbine in Pottsville. Donna enjoyed baking, especially cake decorating and using computers. Surviving are husband David J. Rahn; son Raymond Cessna; brother Claude Mease; sisters Carol Mease, Jane Wilson; 1 nephew and 2 nieces. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellspan GSH Hospice, PO Box 1281, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 8, 2019
