Donna K. Engle
Manheim - Donna K. "Nan" Engle, 67, of Manheim, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Willoughby "Bill" Jr. and Edith E. Diffenderfer Kline. Donna was the loving wife of Gary L. Engle and they observed their 46th wedding anniversary in October of last year. Donna was a 1971 graduate of Manheim Central High School and was a true Manheim Central Baron's Fan. In her early years Donna worked at the former Kreider's Family Restaurant in Manheim. Donna's interests included: flower gardening, spending time outside and mowing the lawn with passion, listening to Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw, rooting for her Denver Broncos and pouring love on her grandchildren she adored.
Surviving in addition to her husband Gary, are two daughters: Suse wife of Jason Lease Sr., Tam wife of Ric Bechtold III all of Manheim, a son, Gary Jr. husband of Traci Engle of Sinking Springs, three grandchildren: Jason "Pooch" Lease Jr., Sam wife of Andrew Johnson, and Billie Bechtold. Donna will be lovingly missed by her grand dog "Junior"
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM with additional viewing on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Chiques Brethren Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Donna's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 29, 2019