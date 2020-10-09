1/1
Donna L. Lefever-Hoover
Donna L. Lefever-Hoover

Manheim - Donna L. Lefever-Hoover, 69, of Manheim and formerly of Annville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Roy H. and Harriet (Frankenfield) Giesmann. She was the loving wife of Kenneth "Ken" Hoover whom she shared 9 years of marriage, and her first husband of 32 years, the late John Titus Lefever who passed away in 2003. Donna retired as a teacher for the Lancaster and Lebanon IU13 after 36 years. She was an active member of Annville Church of the Brethren where she was an administrative assistant. Donna served on the board for the Atlantic North East District and worked as an interim pastor for Mt. Wilson Church of the Brethren. Donna enjoyed traveling to the beach and their cabin in Sullivan County. She loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband Ken, are two daughters: Katie B. wife of Gregory Bomgardner of Annville, Annie L. wife of Zachary Wolgemuth of Hanover, 5 grandchildren, and Ken's 9 grandchildren, a brother, Dr. Larry A. Giesmann husband of Dr. Laura Trice of Kentucky. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas C. Giesmann.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna's memorial service at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Donna's memory to Heifer International, P.O. Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203-9412 or Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buch Funeral Home, Inc. - Manheim
21 Market Square PA
Manheim, PA 17545
(717) 665-4341
