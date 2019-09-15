|
Donna Lee Wike
Palmyra - Donna Lee Wike, 67, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Friday September 13, 2019 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
Donna was born in Lebanon on November 27, 1951 to the late Clifford J. and Betty Jane (Goss) Groy. She was a 1969 Palmyra High School graduate and had graduated from Empire Beauty School. She had worked for Hershey Foods from 1971-1989. She was a hairdresser in the 1980's and 1990's. She held clerical positions at the P.S. Hershey Medical Center. More recently, she had worked at the Lebanon Valley Home in food service. Donna enjoyed going to the beach, camping, reading, and attending drag races. She had a love for animals, especially her beloved cat, Sweet Pea.
She is survived by her daughter, Kerri L. and her husband Steven M. Witmer, and her sisters, Sandra A. (Groy) and her husband Anthony Francis Martini and Denise J. (Groy) and her husband James R. Bowman.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019