Lebanon - The soul of Donna Marie Grubic, 69, of Lebanon, returned home in the hands of God on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on September 4, 1950, a daughter of the late Vincent and Violet Bolgovich Grubic. Ms. Grubic graduated from Saint Gertrude's Catholic grade school and Lebanon Catholic High School. She loved driving the Lebanon loop in the 50's and 60's with loud engines. She loved to save things with no monetary value. Donna was a member of St. Gertrude's Catholic Church; Friendship Fire Co.; Mt. Zion Fire Co.; and the Maennerchor Club. Donna earthly remains will be peacefully laid in the earth inside the Saint Gertrude's Cemetery, holding her grade school rosary, beside her mother and father. Donna will be sadly missed by Puppy and friends. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
