Dora T. Heisey

Dora T. Heisey Obituary
Dora T. Heisey

Lebanon - Dora T. Heisey, 92, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" D. Heisey. She was born in Elgin, OK on August 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Lee and Julia Wells. Dora was a member of the Chickasaw Tribe in Ada, OK. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, completing puzzles and spending time with her family. She is survived by daughter, Linda Bair and husband Richard of Lebanon; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by sons, Ronald Heisey and Arthur Lee Heisey. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -