Doreen M. Martin
Bernville - Doreen M. Martin, 54, of Bernville, PA, passed away in her home on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the wife of Gerald Ray Martin sharing 35 years of marriage. She was born in Narvon, Lancaster County on August 2, 1964, a daughter of Frank N. and Laura M. Weaver of Narvon. Doreen was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are children, Travis Martin and wife Carrie of Bernville, PA; Randall Martin and wife Melita of Bethel, PA; Denise Reiff and husband Curvin of Womelsdorf, PA; Lisa Martin and husband Larry Dean of Richland, PA; Kendra Martin and husband Brian of Memphis, MO; Amy Martin and husband Timothy of Fleetwood, PA; Janessa Nolt and husband Brandon of Denver, PA; Jordan Martin of Bernville, PA; 15 grandchildren; siblings, Gilbert Weaver and wife Karen of Carpenter, WY; Rosalyn Wenger and husband Glenn of Richfield, PA; Kevin Weaver and wife E. Joyce of Richland, PA; Wayne Weaver and wife Esther of Honey Grove, PA; Lorelle Weaver of Narvon, PA; Frank Nevin Weaver and wife Kristina of Narvon, PA. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:30 am in Bethel Mennonite Church, 231 School Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. KINDLY OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangement. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 13, 2019