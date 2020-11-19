1/1
Doris Anselmi
Doris Anselmi

Doris Anselmi, 98, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Spang Crest Luthercare Community in Lebanon. She was born in Lebanon on July 6, 1922, daughter of Francis W. and Mabel Peiffer Achenbach. Doris was the youngest of five children and the last surviving sibling of four daughters and one son.

She was married to the late William J. Anselmi, Captain in the PA State Police. They were married for 59 years. She was a 1940 graduate of Lebanon High School where she was a member of the Drum & Bugle Corp. She was employed by Bell Telephone Co. for 8 years and as a Title Clerk for 17 years at R & J Motors.

The family moved to Cornwall in 1958. Doris was a member of Quentin United Church of Christ. She enjoyed travel, golf, sewing, needlework, bingo, playing cards, cooking, baking and family time.

Doris is survived by her daughters Emily Anselmi of Centre Hall, Cynthia Anselmi Van Zandt of Hummelstown; 3 granddaughters, Lisa, wife of Justin Samson, Erin, wife of Steven Guggino, Marisa, wife of Chris Hughes and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will hold private services with interment in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris's memory to her church, Quentin UCC, P.O. Box 1138, Quentin, PA 17083.

For further information please call 717-272-4634. To share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
