Lebanon - Doris J. Dengler, 88 of Lebanon passed away in WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born in Myerstown on October 18, 1931, a daughter of the late Warren and Esther Henninger Strickler. Doris was the wife of William E. Dengler to whom she was married to for 66 years. Mrs. Dengler was a retired Registered Nurse from Wernersville State Hospital. She volunteered at Hershey Park, Den Mother Cub Scouts Pack 4 and Friends of all Animals. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cross stitch, crocheting, gardening and traveling. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: William, husband of Lisa Dengler, Lebanon; Craig, husband of Debra Dengler, Yorkana; Lisa Dengler of Fleetwood; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and brother: Warren J, husband of Peggy Strickler, New Oxford. A memorial service will be held in Christ Presbyterian Church, 1300 Maple St, Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 12:30PM. Contributions may be made in Doris's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA, 17067 or her church. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020