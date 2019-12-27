Services
Lebanon - Doris J. Dissinger, 86, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1933 to the late Raymond A. Weiant and Mary Weiant nee Degler in Lebanon. She was a caring, fun loving and special person. Doris loved her grand dogs and cats. Surviving are children Russell Dissinger, Jr. and fiance Karen Stine, Lebanon, Larry Dissinger and companion Donna Klopp, Blandon, PA, Jeffrey Dissinger and spouse Denise, Palmyra, Kathleen Ziegler and spouse Paul Sr., Bethel, Cynthia Baughman and spouse Kevin, Fredericksburg; grandchildren P. Jonathan Ziegler, Jr., Jordan Baughman and spouse Nicole, Amy Sherbaum and spouse Joseph; great grandchild Brooke; brothers Gerald Weiant and spouse Becky, Dale Weiant; sister Joanna Foltz and spouse Jim; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Russell W. Dissinger Sr.; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; 1 step brother; 1 step sister. Services will be at the convenience of the family. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
