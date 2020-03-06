|
Doris Klobe
Doris Klobe, 82, of Williamsport went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Born March 29, 1937 in Annville, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Jeanie (Reis) Funck.
Doris graduated from Annville High School. She has worked as a real estate agent in Williamsport for the past 38 years. Doris received numerous awards for having the top sales of the month.
She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends and the past 15 years traveling the world.
Doris was a member of the Covenant-Central Presbyterian Church, Williamsport and the VFW Post #7863, Duboistown.
Surviving are her children, Thomas Zimmerman (Patricia), of Montoursville, Barb Eagan (Jim), of Las Vegas, NV, Sandra Smith (Murray), of San Diego, CA, and Susan Morris (Derek) of Vista, CA.; three granddaughters, Stacy Irons of Johnstown, Erin Peck of Portland OR, and Baily Smith of Las Vegas NV; a grandson, Tony Lyles of Phoenix Az; great grandchildren, Adeline Irons and Liam Lyles; three brothers, Ray Funck (Ruth), of Palmyra, Richard Funck (Nancy), of Lawrenceville, and Glen Funck; and two sisters, Anita Smith of Washington and Arlene Speck of Lebanon.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Keneth Klobe, brothers, Henry and Edwin Funck, and sisters Marion Maulfaer and Eva Funck.
A celebration of life to celebrate Doris's life will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, March 21 at Covenant- Central Presbyterian Church, 807 West Fourth Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1948 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020