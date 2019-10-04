|
Doris L. Carpenter
Lebanon - Doris L. Carpenter, 80, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born in Lebanon on May 27, 1939, daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth Felty Imhof.
Doris was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School. Only after raising her family did she work as a clerk at Diemler's Country Store. She was an active member of the Moravian Church of Lebanon serving on numerous Boards, committees and a member of Life and Young at Heart. Doris was devoted to her family enjoying time spent with them, as well as reading and walking.
She is survived by children Debra Godrey of Fayetteville, PA; Sherry T., wife of Edward Troain, Jr of Lebanon; Karen, wife of Larry Whitman, Jr of Jonestown; Michael, husband of Wendy Carpenter of Lebanon; Amy, wife of George Newmaster. III of Lebanon; her 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Ronald and Harold Imhof and her sister Judy Vancho.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris's funeral service on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Moravian Church of Lebanon, 1115 Birch Road, Lebanon, 17042. A viewing will be held Monday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM to time of service. Interment will be made in the Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Doris's memorial to her church.
Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, Lebanon. For further information call 717-272-4634 or to share online condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019