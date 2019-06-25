Services
Lebanon - Doris L. Eisenhour, 89, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Spang Crest Manor. She was born on Tuesday, October 29, 1929 to the late George Lehman and Margaret Lehman nee Foltz in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ and retired as a clerk for the National Guard. Surviving are nephews Lynn R. spouse of Carol Miller, Tom Lehman, Gary Lehman. She was preceded in death by husband Harold P. Eisenhour. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:00AM. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 25, 2019
