Doris Louise WartluftLebanon - Doris Louise Wartluft, 66, of Lebanon, entered Heaven peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Kenneth Wartluft, with whom she celebrated 45 wonderful years of marriage.Doris was born in Lebanon on October 6, 1953 to the late Louis Hanes and Bertha Mae (Slike) Burke. She retired as a clerk in 2013 from PennDOT. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School Class of 1971. Her family was her entire world- spending time doing anything with them brought her so much joy! Her grandchildren were her heartbeat! She enjoyed vacationing and going places with her dear husband, family, and friends - her most memorable trip being the one to Disney with her husband, kids, and grandchildren! She loved hockey and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She loved watching Bringing up the Bates, Say Yes to the Dress, and late-night Rummy 500 games or Hallmark movies with the love of her life.Surviving in addition to her beloved husband are her children, Keith Michael Wartluft, and his wife, Amy Wartluft (Mortimore) & Janelle Stone (Wartluft), and her husband, Daniel Stone, grandchildren, twins, Colton and Tanner Wartluft & Gabrielle, Ava, AJ, and Mr. T Stone, and her brothers, Louis "Butch" Burke and Robert "Bob" Burke, She was preceded in death by her brother, James "Jim" Burke.A viewing will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10AM until 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A funeral service and burial will be held privately. She will be laid to rest in Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon.