|
|
Doris M. Horst
Myerstown - Doris M. Horst, 94, former longtime resident of Schaefferstown, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Ray G. Horst. She was born in Kingston, NY on July 27, 1925, a daughter of the late Victor and Luella Stohler Gavett. Doris was employed at Bayer Corporation in Myerstown. She was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Schaefferstown and the Schaefferstown RSVP. Doris enjoyed gardening, knitting, and sewing. She is survived by children, JoAnn Roschel wife of the late Cork Roschel of Willow Street; Ray Horst and wife Mary of Stevens; Kathryn "Kitty" Wenger wife of Lloyd of Myerstown; grandchildren, Wendy Herr, Captain Michael Roschel, Kristy Laubach, Corey Wenger, Melissa Swanson and Andrew "AJ" Horst; thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Simpson. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11 am in Zion United Methodist Church, 1279 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown, PA 17088. Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am at the church. Burial will be made following the service in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019