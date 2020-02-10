|
Doris M. Lingle
Palmyra - Doris M. Lingle, 88, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Londonderry Village in Palmyra. She was the wife of the late Merlin P. Lingle, Sr.
Born in Lebanon on June 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mabel Eisenhower Stalnecker. Doris retired from Reece's where she had worked for 30 years. She attended the former Zion Lutheran Church in Grantville. She had been a member of the Myerstown Red Hats and she enjoyed many bus trips and cruises.
She is survived by her sons Merlin P. "Junior" and his wife Kim Lingle of Lebanon and John and his wife Lisa Lingle of Grantville; daughters Kathleen M. wife of David Saltzer of Annville and Deborah J. wife of Wayne Rhoads of Annville; sister Nancy Hinks of Jonestown; eight grandchildren and one great grandson.
She was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Stalnecker and her sister Betty Kercher.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Londonderry Village Benevolent Fund, 1200 Grubb Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020