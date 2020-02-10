Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Lingle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Lingle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Lingle Obituary
Doris M. Lingle

Palmyra - Doris M. Lingle, 88, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Londonderry Village in Palmyra. She was the wife of the late Merlin P. Lingle, Sr.

Born in Lebanon on June 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mabel Eisenhower Stalnecker. Doris retired from Reece's where she had worked for 30 years. She attended the former Zion Lutheran Church in Grantville. She had been a member of the Myerstown Red Hats and she enjoyed many bus trips and cruises.

She is survived by her sons Merlin P. "Junior" and his wife Kim Lingle of Lebanon and John and his wife Lisa Lingle of Grantville; daughters Kathleen M. wife of David Saltzer of Annville and Deborah J. wife of Wayne Rhoads of Annville; sister Nancy Hinks of Jonestown; eight grandchildren and one great grandson.

She was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Stalnecker and her sister Betty Kercher.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Londonderry Village Benevolent Fund, 1200 Grubb Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -