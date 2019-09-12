Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Clauser Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
116 N Carpenter St
116 N Carpenter
Schaefferstown, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Doris M. Manz


1940 - 2019
Doris M. Manz Obituary
Doris M. Manz

Manheim - Doris M. Manz, 78, passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 in Lebanon, Pa. Doris was the wife of 59 years to George N. Manz Sr of Manheim, Pa. She was born October 8, 1940 the daughter of the late John J. Jenkins Sr and Hazel Ruth Guntle Jenkins in West Chester, Pa. She worked over 30 years as a sales associate at Sears, starting in the candy department. Doris loved her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. She also loved her pets. Doris enjoyed mystery movies, shopping and spending time with her co-workers from Sears. Doris is survived by her husband George Sr; children George N. Manz Jr, David A. Manz, Michael S. Manz and Susan M. Manz; 7 grandsons; 8 great grandchildren; her sister Hazel Shindel and nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded by her brother John J. Jenkins Jr. A funeral service will be held Tuesday September 17, 2019 at the Clauser Funeral Home 116 N Carpenter St Schaefferstown, Pa 17088 at 10:30am, with a viewing from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
