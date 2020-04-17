|
Doris M. May
Grantville - Doris M. May, 94, of Grantville, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing in Campbelltown. She was the wife of the late John C. Gilbert and Dwight A. May.
Born in Lebanon on December 6, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Tacie (Schamber) Wolf. She was a member of the Kochenderfer United Methodist Church. Doris volunteered at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
She is survived by her son Melvin C. husband of Catherine Gilbert of Lebanon; step-daughter Maxine wife of Charles Brandt, III, of Lebanon; seven grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and fourteen step-great grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her son Rodger L. husband of Lucy Gilbert-Ott, daughters Connie Fisher Hanby ex-wife of Elwood Fisher and wife of the late Donald Hanby, and Dora Jean Gilbert, and step-son Michael husband of Nora May.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church at 1105 Kochenderfer Rd., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020