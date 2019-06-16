Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
22 S 6th St
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
2 S 6th St
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Doris Mae Kern Obituary
Doris Mae Kern

Lebanon - Doris Mae Kern, 94, passed away in Lebanon Tuesday May 14, 2019. Doris was born in Lebanon, August 31, 1924, the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Sallie Miller Burns. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Doris enjoyed classical movies, knitting, cats, playing cards and going to Stone Harbor, NJ. Doris is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 22 S 6th St Lebanon, PA. Visitation will begin at 9:15am. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 16, 2019
