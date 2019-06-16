|
Doris Mae Kern
Lebanon - Doris Mae Kern, 94, passed away in Lebanon Tuesday May 14, 2019. Doris was born in Lebanon, August 31, 1924, the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Sallie Miller Burns. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Doris enjoyed classical movies, knitting, cats, playing cards and going to Stone Harbor, NJ. Doris is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 22 S 6th St Lebanon, PA. Visitation will begin at 9:15am. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 16, 2019