Doris Marie Thomas Shull
Elizabethtown - Doris Thomas Shull, 90, died Sunday March 10, 2019 at the Masonic Health Center, Elizabethtown, PA.
Born and raised in Annville on August 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Albert N. Thomas and Della (Herr) Thomas.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald L. Thomas, Jack H. Thomas, Lee A. Thomas and sister Frances Thomas Lucy, and nephew Robert S. Clark.
Surviving siblings are Robert N. Thomas and wife Ruth of Myerstown, sisters, Virginia Thomas Bowman of Elizabethtown, Thelma Thomas Clark and husband Robert of Mechanicsburg and nephew Michael T. Clark of New York City. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris was a 1946 graduate of Annville High School and attended Lebanon Valley College and the University of Delaware. She was employed by the U.S. Army Quartermasters Depot in Philadelphia, testing materials used in the uniforms worn by soldiers in Korea. Living in Lindenwold, NJ she was employed by the police department and a borough clerk for many years. Also, she became the head librarian in Lindenwold and politically active until retirement.
Doris was a long-standing member of the Daughters of the American Colonists.
Doris was an excellent cook and gardener. She was an avid reader, enjoyed classical music, museums, and art galleries. She had a long-time affection with Siamese cats, which were her companions. She enjoyed all family celebrations and trips.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Annville High School Alumni Association, PO Box 86, Annville, PA 17003 and/or The Annville Free Library, 216 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019