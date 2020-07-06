Doris S. Yost



Doris S. Yost, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away July 3, 2020, after celebrating her 97th birthday on June 15. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School class of 1941, Lebanon, PA. A long term resident of Cocoa Beach, Doris and Ray moved to Seminole Florida in 2011.



Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Yost Jr. and her eldest son Ray E. Yost III. Doris is survived by her son Richard of Cambridge, MA, his wife Susan, her grandson Matthew of Cambridge, MA, his wife Tunzel, and her great-grandchildren Annabelle and Berno, her grandson Todd of Clearwater, FL, his wife Karen, and her great-granddaughters Brooke and Lindsey. She is also survived by Ray E. Yost III's widow Judy and several nieces and nephews.



Interment will take place at a later date at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Cocoa Beach, Florida.









