Doris Ulrich Koehler
Lebanon - Doris Ulrich Koehler, 84 of Lebanon passed away in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born in Lebanon on May 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Dr. Daniel Dohner and Dorothy Mae Hinkle. Doris was the wife of J. Sterling Koehler. Mrs. Koehler was a Lebanon High Graduate in 1952. She went on to graduate from Houghton College, Houghton, N.Y. in 1956 with a Bachelor of Music Degree. She travelled extensively in Europe, Hawaii and the U.S. She was the Organist at the Jonestown Bible Church for many years. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Lebanon. A funeral Service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00AM with a viewing from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Mt. Annville Cemetery, Annville. Contributions in Doris's memory may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Cornwall Manor, P.O. Box 125, Cornwall, PA. 17016 or First Baptist Church of Lebanon, 20 Linden Rd, Lebanon, PA, 17042. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019