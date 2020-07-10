Dorotha J. "Dort" Sullivan
Ephrata - Dorotha J. "Dort" Sullivan "Loving & Devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother"
Dorotha J. "Dort" Sullivan, 94, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Ephrata Manor in Ephrata, PA.
Dort, as she was fondly known by her family and many friends, was born on May 24, 1926 in Eldred, PA, and was the third of four daughters of Peter T. and Minnie A. Geuder Hennigan. She was a 1944 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School, where she led the marching band as a drum majorette.
Dort was a hard worker. After secretarial school and administrative positions in Rochester, NY, Detroit, MI, and Harrisburg, PA, Dort co-founded WAHT Radio (1510 AM) in Lebanon, PA in 1968 with her then husband, William Sullivan, and served as office manager and bookkeeper for 2 decades. She eventually became general manager of the radio station and was named Woman of the Year in 1986 by the Lebanon Valley Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. Dort continued to work well into her 80s, including office work at Philhaven in Mount Gretna, PA and as a volunteer at Olean General Hospital in Olean, NY.
In her leisure time, Dort enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing cards, shopping, and travel. In addition to extensive travels in the U.S., she enjoyed trips to the Caribbean, Ireland, Italy, Egypt, and various points in East Asia. A special highlight was a transatlantic cruise to England aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 followed by a return flight on the supersonic Concorde.
She is survived by; her son Peter (Heather) Sullivan of Bethesda, MD; her daughter Patricia (Robert) Ruhle of Reinholds, PA; three grandchildren, Erika, Ashley, and Maeve; two great grandchildren, Layla and Shelby; her sister, Bernie Gaspar of Olean, NY; and two nephews and a niece, Robert Gaspar, F. Thomas Loop, and Susan Loop, and their spouses and children.
Dort was predeceased by two sisters, Jeanette Brandes and Agnes Loop.
Friends will be received on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, 646 East State Street, Olean, NY, followed by a 11:30 am Graveside Service. The Rev. Dr. Derek J. Cheek, Pastor of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church, will officiate. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
.