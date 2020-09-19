1/1
Dorothea M. Long
Dorothea M. Long

Annville - Dorothea M. Long, 98, of Kindred Place, Annville died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Spang Crest Manor, Lebanon.

Born in Annville on May 8, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ammon Steckbeck Long and Katie Tice Bamberger Long. She was predeceased by a brother, Harold B. Long. She worked in the home of Mr. & Mrs. A. Harry Ehrgood, Jr. for many years. She along with her mother also worked for the William H. Worrilow family at Brasenhill. Their families became her second family. Dorothea is survived by nieces, Kathleen, wife of Kent Clifford, Jacksonville, Florida, Sharon, wife of Thomas Martin, Lebanon, Karen, wife of David Oriskovich, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a nephew, Kenneth Long, husband of Roxann, The Villages, Florida. She is also survived by several great nieces and a nephew and several great great nephews and a niece.

Dorothea was a 1940 graduate of Annville Cleona High School. She was a member of Bellegrove United Methodist Church and later in life worshiped at Salem Lutheran Church, Lebanon. She enjoyed preparing dinners, family gatherings, remembering people with written notes, flower arranging and her flower gardens. Dorothea enjoyed her life at Kindred Place. Meeting new friends, activities, special entertainment and church services at the Lebanon Valley Home. Dorothea was a gracious lady who had a genuine interest in people. Her family, along with the people she met over the years, were truly blessed to have her in their lives. What a wonderful role model and legacy she leaves to her family and friends. She will be truly missed, but forever in our hearts.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Following current guidelines, please wear a mask if attending. Funeral service will be private, but can be viewed at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday the 22nd by Live Stream. Please visit www.kreamerfuneralhome.com and click on the Live Stream tab at the top. Scroll down and click on the Annville location link. Burial will take place in United Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bellegrove UMC 1530 N State Rte 934, Annville, PA 17003, Salem Lutheran Church 119 N 8th St, Lebanon, PA 17046 or a charity of your choice.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
