Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
Dorothy A. Yeagley


1928 - 2019
Dorothy A. Yeagley Obituary
Dorothy A. Yeagley

Myerstown - Dorothy A. Yeagley, 90, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Earnest R. Yeagley, who died December 15, 2018.

Born in Stouchsburg on July 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Irvin C. and Sara A. (Oxenreider) Moyer.

Dorothy was a member of Myerstown UCC, where she sang in the choir since 1972. She was employed as a sewing machine operator at Ocello, Inc., Richland, for four years, retiring in 1990. Dorothy also worked at Publix Shirt Co. from 1961-1985. She was a member of the Myerstown Golden Agers and Marion Senior Citizens.

Dorothy is survived by a son, Rick and wife Kay, of Harrisburg; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and three nephews. She was preceded in death by sons, Randy Yeagley, and Gary E. Yeagley; and brothers, Donald E. Moyer, and David A. Moyer.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at St. John's "Host" Cemetery, Bernville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Church Improvement Fund" of Myerstown UCC, 304 W. Main Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019
