Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
245 West Pine Street
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
245 West Pine Street
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Anne Shelton


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Anne Shelton Obituary
Dorothy Anne Shelton

Palmyra - Dorothy Anne Shelton, 93, of Palmyra, formerly of Whitesboro, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Londonderry Village, surrounded by her five children. Born Wednesday, August 4, 1926 in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Margaret M. (Grassick) Connerton. She was married 64 years to Robert C. Shelton who passed away in March 2012.

Dorothy was a graduate of Bishop McDonnel High School in Brooklyn, NY. She was a member of The Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Palmyra where she was active with Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration and the Holy Spirit Senior Spirit Group. She was a member of the Palmyra Garden Club and enjoyed crafts and cards. She loved spending time with family especially playing online word games with her children and grandchildren, and shopping with her daughter Nancy.

Dorothy is survived by three sons: Robert J. Shelton and wife Kris of Palmyra; Edward B. Shelton and wife Mary of Orlando, FL, and Richard W. Shelton and wife Mary Ellen of Syracuse, NY; two daughters: Maureen A. Shelton and husband Soren Prestemon of San Francisco, CA, and Nancy M. Shelton of Palmyra; nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 245 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now