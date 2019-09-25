|
Dorothy Anne Shelton
Palmyra - Dorothy Anne Shelton, 93, of Palmyra, formerly of Whitesboro, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Londonderry Village, surrounded by her five children. Born Wednesday, August 4, 1926 in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Margaret M. (Grassick) Connerton. She was married 64 years to Robert C. Shelton who passed away in March 2012.
Dorothy was a graduate of Bishop McDonnel High School in Brooklyn, NY. She was a member of The Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Palmyra where she was active with Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration and the Holy Spirit Senior Spirit Group. She was a member of the Palmyra Garden Club and enjoyed crafts and cards. She loved spending time with family especially playing online word games with her children and grandchildren, and shopping with her daughter Nancy.
Dorothy is survived by three sons: Robert J. Shelton and wife Kris of Palmyra; Edward B. Shelton and wife Mary of Orlando, FL, and Richard W. Shelton and wife Mary Ellen of Syracuse, NY; two daughters: Maureen A. Shelton and husband Soren Prestemon of San Francisco, CA, and Nancy M. Shelton of Palmyra; nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 245 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019