Dorothy Dengler
Lebanon - Dorothy J. "Dottie" Dengler, 92, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Monday, December 19, 1927 to the late Samuel W. Meyer and Lizzie B. Meyer nee Bachman in Annville. Dottie was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Iona where she was an avid member, including being the financial secretary. She worked as a Book keeper at a plumbing supplies company. Dottie was involved with Alpha Y Gradale, the Senior Center and Retired Steelworkers Union. She also enjoyed games and puzzles with her friends and family. Surviving are her children Robert Dengler spouse of Marilyn, Cheryl Garman spouse of T. Charles; grandchildren, Adam Dengler spouse of Emily, Bradley Dengler spouse of Anna, Ian Garman spouse of Loredana, Hannah Garman; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Harper, Calvin; sister Mildred Boeshore spouse of Walter, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Leon Meyer, Samuel Meyer; and Joan Rittle. Services will be held in at the convenience of the family, with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church of Iona, 1920 S. 5th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020