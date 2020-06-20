Dorothy E "Dottie" Ditzler
Lebanon - Dorothy E. "Dottie" Ditzler, 95, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the late Herbert E. Ditzler. Dottie was born in Lycoming County on September 10, 1924, daughter of Cloyd and Ruth Kauffman Erdley.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Cedar Crest College in 1946. Dottie had taught school at Harding Elementary School before she and her husband opened Modern Office Supply. She was a life member of St. Stephen's Community Fellowship Church, Lebanon, member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 115, Order of the Amaranth, Quota Club of Lebanon, Lebanon Chapter of American Business Women and was a Girl Scout Leader for many years.
Dottie will be missed by her son Timothy D. Ditzler of Lebanon, her daughter Elaine, wife of Wayne Eichfeld of Brickerville, her grandsons Chad, Chris and Wes Eichfeld and Theodore and Franklin Ditzler, her 6 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Lucille Stefl Wertz.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dottie's funeral service on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon where a viewing will be held beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will be made in Pleasant Hill Chapel Cemetery, Green Point.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dottie's memory may be made to her church or the Masonic Village.
For further information call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences please visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Lebanon - Dorothy E. "Dottie" Ditzler, 95, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the late Herbert E. Ditzler. Dottie was born in Lycoming County on September 10, 1924, daughter of Cloyd and Ruth Kauffman Erdley.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Cedar Crest College in 1946. Dottie had taught school at Harding Elementary School before she and her husband opened Modern Office Supply. She was a life member of St. Stephen's Community Fellowship Church, Lebanon, member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 115, Order of the Amaranth, Quota Club of Lebanon, Lebanon Chapter of American Business Women and was a Girl Scout Leader for many years.
Dottie will be missed by her son Timothy D. Ditzler of Lebanon, her daughter Elaine, wife of Wayne Eichfeld of Brickerville, her grandsons Chad, Chris and Wes Eichfeld and Theodore and Franklin Ditzler, her 6 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Lucille Stefl Wertz.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dottie's funeral service on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon where a viewing will be held beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will be made in Pleasant Hill Chapel Cemetery, Green Point.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dottie's memory may be made to her church or the Masonic Village.
For further information call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences please visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.