|
|
Dorothy E. Gingrich
Myerstown - Dorothy E. Gingrich, 96, of Myerstown, died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Friday, October 27, 1922 to the late John Noll and Ada Noll nee Kilhefner in Lancaster. She was a member of First Evangelical Congregational Church and sang in the church choir, enjoyed playing piano, gameshows, cooking and baking. Surviving are children Ronald L. Gingrich, Kenneth spouse of Patti Gingrich, Patricia spouse of Roger Hain, Anita spouse of Gene Fuhrman; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Lee J. Gingrich with whom she was married for 52 years; son Ralph Gingrich; sisters Anna Mae Fittery, Lillian Dry; brothers John Noll, Robert Noll, Willard Noll, Lloyd Noll, Herman Noll. Viewing will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Congregational Church, 607 Chestnut Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Congregational Church, 607 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Renova Center, 25 Metro Drive, Lebanon PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 26, 2019