Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Evangelical Congregational Church
607 Chestnut Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Evangelical Congregational Church
607 Chestnut Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gingrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Gingrich


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy E. Gingrich Obituary
Dorothy E. Gingrich

Myerstown - Dorothy E. Gingrich, 96, of Myerstown, died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Friday, October 27, 1922 to the late John Noll and Ada Noll nee Kilhefner in Lancaster. She was a member of First Evangelical Congregational Church and sang in the church choir, enjoyed playing piano, gameshows, cooking and baking. Surviving are children Ronald L. Gingrich, Kenneth spouse of Patti Gingrich, Patricia spouse of Roger Hain, Anita spouse of Gene Fuhrman; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Lee J. Gingrich with whom she was married for 52 years; son Ralph Gingrich; sisters Anna Mae Fittery, Lillian Dry; brothers John Noll, Robert Noll, Willard Noll, Lloyd Noll, Herman Noll. Viewing will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Congregational Church, 607 Chestnut Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Congregational Church, 607 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Renova Center, 25 Metro Drive, Lebanon PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now