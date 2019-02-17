|
|
Dorothy Evelyn (Schultz) Godfrey
Lebanon - Dorothy Evelyn (Schultz) Godfrey, of Lebanon, PA, passed away at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, on February 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Born on January 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Telthorster) Godfrey of Tarentum. Dorothy moved to Lebanon in the 1960's. She was a Sunday school teacher, a Brownie leader, and she worked for J.C. Penny Company. Dorothy retired from the PA State Bureau of Employment Security, Unemployment Compensation Claims Department. Dorothy was a member and served as a greeter at Living Waters Chapel. She was a member of the Lebanon County Sewing Guild and a volunteer at Lebanon County Christian Ministries. She enjoyed baking, sewing, making paper flowers for family and friends and helping others at their time of need. Most of all she loved the Lord, her family, and friends. Surviving are her daughters, Linda Shultz (George), Lebanon, and Lois Schultz of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Cory Whitman, Kristie Whitman, Tiffany Beck and Veronica Willig; four great-grandchildren; Daniel Falcon, Olivia Falcon, Gregory Whitman, Ryan Whitman; and one great-great grandchild, Josie Falcon. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Roger Schultz; son, David Schultz; brother's, Arthur Godfrey, Wilbert Godfrey; sister's, June Corcetti and Florence Reeders. A private family memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family; interment will be held at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim PA, 17545. Rohland Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019