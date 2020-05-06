Services
Dorothy J. Beck

Dorothy J. Beck Obituary
Dorothy J. Beck

Lebanon - Dorothy J. Beck, 80 of Lebanon, passed away in Manor Care, Lebanon on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on January 24, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Yordy) Kleinfelter. Ms. Beck was retired from Hershey Foods. She was a Union Rep. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church, Lebanon. Surviving are children: Cindy Berger of Glen Burnie, MD and Brian Beck of Lebanon; grandchildren: Steve and Matthew Beck and Joshua Berger; great grandson: Ethan Beck; brothers and sisters. A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Rohland Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.ww.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
