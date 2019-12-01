|
Dorothy J. Heisey
Newmanstown - Dorothy J. Heisey, 90, of Newmanstown, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown, PA. She was the wife of the late Rev. Paul E. Heisey, to whom she was married to for almost 71 years. She was born in Cornwall, PA on June 15, 1929, a daughter of the late Harry I. and Ida B. Gibble Kline. Born again and baptized at the age of nine years, Dorothy became a member of Heidelberg Church of the Brethren near Myerstown, PA. She graduated from Schaefferstown High School in 1946. Dorothy was employed by Cedar Haven of Lebanon, PA, The Y.C.I.B.I. of Sunbury, PA, and The Beverly Enterprise in Cumberland, MD. These were considered to be Dorothy's greatest opportunities in addition to her experiences as a "Mom" and a Pastor's wife. She is survived by daughters, Marcia L. wife of E. Alan Mummert of Denver, PA; Cynthia M. Heisey of Lititz, PA; sons, Walter K. husband of Peggy (Hoover) Heisey of Newmanstown, PA; Dean R. Heisey of Goshen, IN; Marlin D. husband of Brenda (Martin) Heisey of Bedford, PA; Kenneth K. husband of Dorinda (Fahnestock) Heisey of Lititz, PA; 24 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by twin grandchildren; Emily and Erika; brothers, Vernon and Norman Kline, and son-in-law Stephen G. Jacoby. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10 am in the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, 162 E. Reistville Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Thursday from 9 am to 10 am BOTH AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, c/o Walter Heisey 217 Old Mill Road, Newmanstown, PA 17073 or Pennsylvania Adult Teen Challenge, P. O. Box 98, Rehrersburg, PA 19550. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019