Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
Dorothy J. Rasp


1938 - 2019
Dorothy J. Rasp Obituary
Dorothy J. Rasp

Myerstown - Dorothy J. Rasp, 81, of Myerstown, died September 20, 2019 at Stone Ridge Towne Centre. She was the wife of Henry C. Rasp, sharing 39 years in marriage.

Born in Lebanon on June 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George Zimmerman and Sarah (Arnold) Steckbeck-Zimmerman. Dorothy was self-employed as a technical writer. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and doing puzzles.

Surviving in addition to her husband are sons Allen Light, Gary Light and Galen Light, daughter Cindy Fox; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers Robert, Edwin, and Alfred "Jimmy" Zimmerman, sisters Lucille Kreiser, Margaret McGarvey, Shirley Feeg, Christine Snyder, Judy Crumley, Rosa Swisher, and Barbara Peiffer. She was preceded in death by a grandchild Sarah Ballard, and half-siblings Charles Steckbeck and Louise Steckbeck-Cikovic.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
