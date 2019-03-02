|
Dorothy J. Stechman
Palmyra -
Dorothy J. Stechman, 94, of Palmyra passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Lebanon Valley Home, Annville.
Born January 5, 1925 in Palmyra, she was a daughter of the late Earl M., Sr. and Hazel (Gingrich) Whitmore. She was the widow of Clifford E. Stechman since September 2018 and also preceded in death by siblings Agnes Hartmeyer and Carl Whitmore and step sister Evelyn Pavone.
Retired from Colebrook Terry as an executive secretary, she was a 1942 graduate of Palmyra High School, played snare drum in the high school Drum and Bugle Corps and served on the class reunion committee. Dorothy was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Palmyra, Smoothies Dance Club, and the Palmyra Bowling League. She and her husband were huge Phillies fans, often spending late nights watching every televised game.
Surviving are her daughter Sandra K., wife of Michael Cappo of Hummelstown; son Douglas W. Stechman of Mountville; brother Earl M. Whitmore, Jr. of Reading; grandchildren Dawn Coscia, Debra Santaniello, Douglas Stechman, and Amanda Peznosky; twelve great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at her church, 40 West Pine Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing from 12:00 Noon. Interment in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 40 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 or The Lebanon Valley Home Benevolent Fund (Note: In memory of Dorothy Stechman), 550 East Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019