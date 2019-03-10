|
|
Dorothy K. McCurdy
Mountain Top, Pa - Dorothy K. McCurdy, 90, of Mountain Top, Pa, formerly of Lebanon, Pa, died on Friday, February 8, 2019.
The daughter of the late Daniel and Katherine Kain, she was born in Liverpool, Pa, on November 12, 1928. She graduated from Hershey High School. She worked in a variety of occupations, including co-owning the Elizabethtown Twin-Kiss with her husband, and upon retiring, spent her time gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lester in 2013, brother William Kain, sisters Sarah Reynolds, Cora Wilson, and Margaret Alford.
Dorothy is survived by children, Dennis McCurdy of Cleona, Pa, Leslie Winters of Colebrook, Pa, Terry McCurdy (Robert Clark) of Mountain Top Pa, Carol Weisser (Carl) of Linglestown, Pa, Kevin McCurdy (Naomi) of Elizabethtown, Pa, and Nancy Cosey (Richard) of Lebanon, Pa, numerous grand children, great grandchildren, two great, great, grand children, sister Helen Wilson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at a date, time and location convenient to the family.
Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top Pa.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Mountain Top Ambulance Association, the Mountain Top Fire Dept., or the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019