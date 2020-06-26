Dorothy Louise Faris, age 91, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Palmyra. She was a resident of Londonderry Village for 15 years.She was born on September 7, 1928 in Manhattan, KS, the only child of Louis James and Grace Sachau Combs. She was a graduate of Classen High School (Class of 1946) in Oklahoma City, OK, and attended Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State) University, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.Mrs. Faris worked as a secretary throughout her career. Her employers included the Oklahoma National Guard, The Hoover Company in Harrisburg, PA and the Continental Telephone Company (Contel) in Hershey.Mrs. Faris was a 20-year volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey. She was a member of Thousand Trails Campground, the Palmyra Area Genealogical Society and Derry Presbyterian Church, where she was a Faithful Reader. She also was a member and past president of Rambler Rose Red Hat Society and Alpha Delta Pi Alumnae Association.She was an avid reader and was a member of the Derry Presbyterian book club. She also enjoyed genealogy, gardening, playing cards and board games with neighborhood friends, RV travel and coloring.Mrs. Faris was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 31 years Thomas W. Faris, daughter Wendy Welcomer and stepson Eric Faris.She is survived by her son Warren L. Capps and wife Lynne of Manchaca, TX; son-in-law James Welcomer of Harrisburg; stepdaughter Beth Eubanks and husband William of Concord, NC; stepdaughter Ellen Bessell of Charlottesville, VA; nine step-grandchildren; 10 step- great-grandchildren, and her beloved cat, Rosie, who now lives with the Capps Family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra PA 17078; or the Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.Services will be scheduled at a later date.Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.Online condolences may be shared at