Dorothy M. Moyer
Annville - Dorothy M. Moyer, 93, of Annville, passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2020 at The Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late, George A. Moyer, who passed away in 2000.
Dorothy was born in Lebanon on September 1, 1926 to the late Harry and Laura (Frantz) Crammer, Sr. She had graduated high school and then went onto nursing school. She had been a Licensed Practical Nurse and served as a private duty nurse. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she was active with the Strawberry Festival and baking potatoes for their chicken dinners. She volunteered at Spang Crest as a representative of her church. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, George, and her sister Laura. Dottie was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her son, Bruce "Tony" Burkhart (B.J.) of Conway, SC, three grandchildren, Melissa Gooch-Weyman, Patrick Burkhart (Michelle), David Burkhart (Heather), five great grandchildren, Lt. Dane Weyman, Nick Weyman, Jack Weyman, Cheyenne Burkhart, and Rhiannon Burkhart. She was one of twelve children. She is also survived by her beloved friends, Marcia and Bill Kelly, and a dear friend Art Groff. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynne Ann Burkhart and a grandson, Matt Gooch.
The family wishes to thank the loving and caring staff at The Lebanon Valley Home for all their care given to Dorothy.
Services are pending and will be mentioned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, Salem Lutheran Church, 119 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020