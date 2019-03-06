Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
For more information about
Dorothy Ryland
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hebron United Methodist Church
451 E Walnut St
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebron United Methodist Church
451 E Walnut St
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ryland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Ryland


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy M. Ryland Obituary
Dorothy M. Ryland

Lebanon - Dorothy M. Ryland, 95, passed away Sunday March 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ralph A. Ryland Sr. Dorothy was born October 17, 1923, in Orwin, PA, the daughter of the late Daniel and Priscilla Reed Wagner. Dorothy was a devoted Hershey Bears fan, belonging to the Hershey Bears Booster Club. She was a member of the Ladies Bible Study at Hebron United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her sons Ralph "Pat" Ryland Jr and wife Cathy, Thomas Ryland, daughter Priscilla Ryland, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, daughter in law Beverly Ryland and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by husband Ralph A. Ryland Sr, son Donald Ryland, brothers Robert and Harry Wagner, sister Mary Hostetter and a great grandchild. A viewing will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Hebron United Methodist Church, 451 E Walnut St Lebanon, from 10:00-11:00am, with a service following at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hebron United Methodist Church 451 E Walnut St Lebanon PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now