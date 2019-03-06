|
Dorothy M. Ryland
Lebanon - Dorothy M. Ryland, 95, passed away Sunday March 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ralph A. Ryland Sr. Dorothy was born October 17, 1923, in Orwin, PA, the daughter of the late Daniel and Priscilla Reed Wagner. Dorothy was a devoted Hershey Bears fan, belonging to the Hershey Bears Booster Club. She was a member of the Ladies Bible Study at Hebron United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her sons Ralph "Pat" Ryland Jr and wife Cathy, Thomas Ryland, daughter Priscilla Ryland, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, daughter in law Beverly Ryland and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by husband Ralph A. Ryland Sr, son Donald Ryland, brothers Robert and Harry Wagner, sister Mary Hostetter and a great grandchild. A viewing will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Hebron United Methodist Church, 451 E Walnut St Lebanon, from 10:00-11:00am, with a service following at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hebron United Methodist Church 451 E Walnut St Lebanon PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019