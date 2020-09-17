Dorothy M. WiseLebanon - Dorothy M. Wise, 82, of Lebanon, passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harvey Wise who passed in 2008.Born in Lebanon on June 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Emma (Klinger) Whitman. Dorothy enjoyed playing bingo, social clubs, family gatherings, spending time with family and with Bella, her loving dog & companion.She is survived by her daughters Diane L. wife of Steven Miller of Lebanon, Linda M. wife of Kevin Herrington of Palmyra, Lisa M. wife of Craig Majka of Lebanon, Michele L. Reber of Palmyra and Melanie R. Wise of Lebanon; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sisters Fannie McKalip of Dade City, FL, Grace Martinez of Lebanon, Louise Weitzel of Lancaster, and Faye Moyer of Myerstown.She was preceded in death by her son David L. Wise, sisters Annie Hafer and Carol Bohannon, and her brother Henry Whitman, Jr.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.